Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, man in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a pregnant woman and a man in Morgan County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 25,000 block of Morgan County Road T.9. in the early evening hours for reports of shots fired, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

While en route, deputies learned a 24-year-old woman, who was 37 weeks pregnant, had been shot in the abdomen.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Andes Garcia of Brush, Colorado. He had reportedly driven off in a black Cadillac.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. The man and woman were taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan.

The women underwent emergency surgery and was flown to a Denver area hospital. Her baby did not survive, according to the sheriff's office. The man was treated at Saint Elizabeth Hospital and released.

Deputies spotted the black Cadillac in Brush and conducted a traffic stop. Garcia was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said. A female passenger that was in the Cadillac was also taken into custody but was released, according to MCSO.

Garcia was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy, first-degree trespass, three counts of violation of a protection order and domestic violence. His bond was set at $2 million.

If Garcia does post bail, he will have to wear a GPS tracker, the sheriff's office said.