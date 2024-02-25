Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing roommate during argument in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his roommate Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Bobby Knapp, allegedly shot and killed his roommate during an argument at an Indian Hills home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Knapp is facing a first-degree murder charge after deputies say the suspect called 911 around 3:42 p.m. to report that he was involved in a shooting in the 4700 block of Parmalee Gulch Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and were greeted by Knapp in the home’s driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of the home, deputies discovered a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds. His identity has not been released.

Knapp is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 10 a.m.