Man arrested for allegedly fondling children in Denver and Aurora; police seek additional victims

DENVER – Investigators are looking for your help after a man was arrested for allegedly fondling children in Denver and Aurora over the summer.

Joseph Spector, 44, is facing sexual assault charges in Denver following an investigation into a July 29 incident in which he allegedly forcibly fondled a child at Denver International Airport.

The Aurora Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit also identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident which reportedly took place at Lava Island, located at 452 N. Sable Boulevard on Sept. 6 at around 1 p.m. During that incident, Spector allegedly fondled a little girl, according to the Denver Police Department. He is facing a sexual assault on a child (pattern) charge for that crime.

“Due to the apparent pattern, investigators believed there may be additional individuals in the community who have been victimized by Spector,” a DPD spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents or who wishes to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the police agency where the incident occurred. Those in Denver can call (720) 913-6040, while Aurora residents can call (303) 627-3100.