Man arrested after string of burglaries in Golden neighborhood Sunday evening

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 49-year-old man was arrested following a string of burglaries in a Golden neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incidents happened north of Highway 58, south of 1st Street and west of Washington Avenue between between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say after the last reported burglary, a resident chased the suspect, and someone called 911. Officers received several burglary calls from residents throughout the neighborhood, and used the information to set up a perimeter and track the suspect.

Golden police requested the help of an Adams County Sheriff's Office K9, who found the suspect "deeply hidden" in bushes in the 500 block of Cheyenne Street, the department said Monday.

Officers told him to surrender, but the suspect refused, according to Golden police. The K9 was sent in and bit the suspect in the shoulder, and the suspect surrendered, police said.

Golden PD said officers recovered stolen property from the burglaries, including credit cards and tennis shoes, during a search of the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old David Nickolas Delfino, was arrested for burglary, menacing, trespassing, attempted second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of financial devices, theft, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief.

Golden PD is asking those who may live or work in the affected neighborhood to check their property and vehicles for any missing or stolen items. The department is also asking for video from Ring cameras or similar security systems from Sunday.

Police are still searching for a stolen Silver Fuji mountain bike with blue letters.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the department at 303-384-8045.