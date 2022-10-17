Watch Now
Man arrested after fake ‘bomb-like’ device found outside Clancy’s Irish Pub in Wheat Ridge

Man facing menacing charge for a similar incident at a Wheat Ridge bank last month, police say
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 10:26:46-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man was arrested in Wheat Ridge Sunday after a ‘fake bomb-like device’ was found outside a pub over the weekend, according to police.

A large police presence descended upon Clancy’s Irish Pub, located at 7000 W. 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge at around 2:42 p.m., after an employee discovered a suspicious package outside the back of the business, according to a spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The all-clear was given about ten minutes later, when police determine the suspicious package “although certainly made to look like one,” was determined not to be an explosive device, an official said on Twitter. By Sunday morning, police announced an arrest had been made.

The 27-year-old man – who has not been identified because he has not been formally charged yet, according to police – is facing charges of possession, use or removal of explosives or incendiary devices.

Police said he’s also facing a menacing charge for a similar incident at a Wheat Ridge bank last month.

