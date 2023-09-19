Man arrested after driving through Boulder park in alleged attempt to run people over

BOULDER, Colo. — A man police said drove through a Boulder park in an attempt to run people over was arrested Tuesday.

Police said there were some close calls, but the driver narrowly missed hitting multiple people when he allegedly drove his Ford truck through Central Park Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect drove in and out of the park — located at Broadway and Canyon — several times and struck multiple pieces of property, enough to require the city to close the park with fencing for repairs.

The suspect has yet to be identified. A motive for his alleged actions or the charges he is facing has not been released.

More information is expected to be released during an upcoming press conference.

This is a developing story