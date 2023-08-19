Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested after downtown Boulder stabbing early Friday afternoon, police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
boulder stabbing outside municipal building_aug 18 2023.png
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 20:03:52-04

BOULDER, Colo. – A suspect accused of stabbing a man in downtown Boulder early Friday afternoon was quickly arrested by police just a few minutes after the attack, according to a spokesperson with the city's police department.

Officers with the Boulder Police Department got a call of a stabbing outside the city’s municipal building located near the corner of Broadway and Arapahoe Ave. at around 12:20 p.m.

Per the call, the suspect had stabbed another man before he was pepper sprayed by someone else during the fight.

In a news release, a spokesperson with the police department said officers were there in less than a minute since they were on foot patrol nearby.

The victim was rendered medical aid and taken to a hospital for treatment. He was undergoing surgery after sustaining serious injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and officers found him a few minutes later in Central Park and took him into custody. Charges are pending.

If you or anyone you know knows more about this incident, you are asked to call the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-3333.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 18, 5pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know