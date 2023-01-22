Man arrested after deadly Northglenn shooting

DENVER — Northglenn police took a man into custody following a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the 11700 block of Delaware Court. Police arrived on scene around 11:56 a.m.

When officers arrived, a witness directed police to inside a home where the victim was found. The teen was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody on scene, police said. The names of those involved have yet to be released.