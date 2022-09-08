Man arrested after deadly Labor Day shooting east of Montrose

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested for second-degree murder following a deadly Labor Day shooting east of Montrose.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, WestCO Dispatch received a call about a person who had been shot in the 15000 block of O74 Road, east of Montrose.

First responders arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim — 41-year-old Jonas Najar, Jr. of Olathe — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 64-year-old Mark Miller of Montrose for second-degree murder. He was booked into the Montrose County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montrose County Sheriff's Office at 970-252-4023.