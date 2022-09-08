Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested after deadly Labor Day shooting east of Montrose

handcuffs
Denver7
handcuffs
Posted at 8:54 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 22:54:29-04

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo.  — A man was arrested for second-degree murder following a deadly Labor Day shooting east of Montrose.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, WestCO Dispatch received a call about a person who had been shot in the 15000 block of O74 Road, east of Montrose.

First responders arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim — 41-year-old Jonas Najar, Jr. of Olathe — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 64-year-old Mark Miller of Montrose for second-degree murder. He was booked into the Montrose County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montrose County Sheriff's Office at 970-252-4023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive