Man arrested after Boulder County road rage incident escalates into gunfire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested Saturday in Boulder County after a road rage confrontation escalated into gunfire.

Luis Herrera Cruz, 31, was booked into the Boulder County Jail after deputies said he chased and threatened a couple on U.S. 287 Saturday night.

At a stoplight, Cruz, who was driving a sedan, allegedly yelled at the couple and brandished what appeared to be a handgun, which later turned out to be an airsoft gun, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple told deputies they heard what sounded like gunshots and the husband fired back three to four times in self‑defense as the sedan continued following them, the sheriff’s office said.

Minutes later, Longmont police found the suspect vehicle crashed near N. 95th Street and Pintail Drive and identified the driver as Luis Herrera Cruz, who deputies said appeared intoxicated and had a grazing head wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cruz is facing multiple charges, including Felony Menacing, DUI, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.