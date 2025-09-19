Man arrested after Arvada apartment maintenance discovers 29-year-old woman’s body in black box

ARVADA, Colo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway, and a man has been arrested after maintenance at an apartment complex in Arvada discovered the body of a young woman inside a block box earlier this week.

The investigation began shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, when Arvada police officers were called to the Perch Apartments at 7791 W. 52nd Ave. after a member of the building’s maintenance crew discovered “what appeared to be a human body inside of a black box next to a trash dumpster within an enclosure,” according a news release from the Arvada Police Department (APD).

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene and were able to identify the victim as a 29-year-old woman. Her identity has yet to be released.

After conducting interviews and executing search warrants, investigators were also able to identify a suspect in the case – 41-year-old Daniel Ryan Clark, who was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail Thursday on several charges, including tampering with a deceased human body, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

The suspect is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

The Arvada Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact APD at 720-898-7171 or reach out anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.