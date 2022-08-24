Man arrested after allegedly threatening two students with knife near CSU Rec Center

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened two Colorado State University students with a knife near the Rec Center Wednesday morning.

According to the CSU Police Department, a male visitor asked a female student who was walking near the Rec Center for directions to another campus location. He then began yelling at her.

The man approached the student and grabbed her by the arm as he continued to yell at her. When a bystander student intervened, the suspect threatened the two students with a knife and then walked away, according to CSU police.

With the help of students who witnessed the incident, CSU officers were able to quickly locate the suspect — later identified as 35-year-old Keenan Delon Stuckey — and arrest him. Stuckey was charged with felony menacing, harassment and false imprisonment and taken to the Larimer County Jail.

Stuckey is not a CSU student or employee, according to CSUPD. Neither student was injured in the incident.

“This was a serious situation and our officers want to thank all of the bystanders who helped our students targeted by this individual,” CSUPD Chief of Police Jay Callaghan said in a press release. “Today demonstrated that Rams taking care of each other can make a significant difference when someone is in danger. While this situation is not the norm on our campuses and was very unusual, the quick thinking of bystanders and the de-escalation skills used by our officers made a significant difference in the outcome of this incident.”

At the time of the incident, the Larimer County SWAT Team and other law enforcement agencies were at Canvas Stadium for an annual walk-through of the grounds before the start of fall sports, according to CSUPD. Some vehicles were parked near the Rec Center, but it was not related to the police response, the department said.