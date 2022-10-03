Man arrested after allegedly shooting at Lakewood police officers, faces attempted first-degree murder charges

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A man is facing attempted first-degree murder charges after allegedly shooting at police in an attempt to escape from law enforcement in Lakewood Friday night.

Richard Lee Arellano, 29, of Denver, reportedly shoplifted the Walmart located at 7455 W. Colfax Avenue along 57-year-old Gwendolyn Gallegos at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, leaving the store with hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise. Employees told police the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at them as he was leaving the store.

Responding officers immediately began to search the area and soon after found the suspect, but when agents attempted to arrest him, Arellano ran and police chased after him, according to Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero.

It was during the chase that Arellano reportedly turned and fired several rounds at a Lakewood police detective and agent before disappearing into the neighborhood.

Arellano was found not long after, with the help of West Metro SWAT, who began a yard-to-yard search where the suspect was last seen. Romero said police did not return fire during the chase.

The suspect is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated robbery and felony menacing. Gallegos was cited for theft.