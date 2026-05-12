Man arrested after alleged road rage incident near Fort Lupton, Weld County deputies say

DENVER — A suspect in a road rage incident near Fort Lupton has been arrested by Weld County deputies, a spokesperson for the department said Tuesday.

The investigation into 37-year-old Evan Traxler bean after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance call just before 9:30 p.m. along Meadowlark Road in southeast Fort Lupton.

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At the scene, witnesses reported that Traxler “threw items at the victim’s vehicle and struck the victim’s rear bumper with his own, causing damage,” according to a news release.

A short time later, another deputy found a GMC Yukon that resembled the description of Traxler’s vehicle near the area where it was last seen traveling. A short pursuit ensued and the deputy noticed Traxler “was unable to maintain his lane of travel” and the deputy conducted a traffic stop, the release states.

While speaking with the suspect, the responding deputy suspected Traxler may be impaired. An investigation was subsequently started and deputies developed probable cause to arrest Traxler on several charges, including:



Possession of drug paraphernalia

Criminal mischief $5,000 - $20,000 public

Failed to drive in single lane (weaving)

Drove vehicle while under influence

Possessed open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle

Possessed an open marijuana container in a vehicle

No proof of insurance

No additional information about the case was immediately available.