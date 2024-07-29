Man arrested, accused of vehicular homicide by Brighton police

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton arrested a 25-year-old man Saturday in connection with a vehicular homicide investigation.

Ronnie Vigil, driving a Chevy Tahoe, is accused of striking and killing a 50-year-old man in the 4500 block of Southern Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim had just got out of the suspect’s Tahoe before he was struck.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Vigil was also booked into the Adams County Jail on DUI charges, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has further information, or has not spoken with officers is being asked to call 303-655-8740.