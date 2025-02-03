Man ‘acting in very unstable manner’ near Loveland Library arrested by officer over the weekend, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man “acting in a very unstable manner” who was observed damaging property and physically assaulting people near the Loveland Public Library was arrested by police over the weekend, a department spokesperson said Monday.

Joshua Campbell, 44, was reported to police after witnesses near the downtown library were “startled by the sound of screaming.”

Campbell, who reportedly also threatened to cause further harm, was confronted by an arriving police officer from the Loveland Police Department and continued “yelling and moving toward the officer despite her repeated commands to stop.”

The spokesperson said the witness told investigators that the man continued advancing toward the responding officer at which point the officer pulled out a Taser and threatened to use it on the Campbell, who continued “shouting aggressively,” the spokesperson said.

The news release does not say if the officer deployed the Taser to get a handle on the suspect, but Campbell was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on various charges, including crimes against an at-risk adult, the release states.