Man accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over 9 days, committing four aggravated robberies in April

AURORA, Colo. — A man is accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over the course of nine days, as well as committing four aggravated robberies in April.

Johnathan Edward Abraham, 38, allegedly graffitied 15 businesses throughout the city from August 14 through August 22. The graffiti, which targeted white people and mentioned religious symbols, was discovered on businesses at The Gardens on Havana shopping center. More was located on stores in southeast Aurora.

"With shootings, there seems to be mass shootings all the time," said an Aurora resident named Jayme. "That's my biggest fear is if it's somebody targeting any particular person, race, age or anything like that."

Detectives with the Intelligence Unit and Gang and Robbery Investigations Team also connected Abraham to four aggravated robberies that happened in Aurora in April, police said Friday.

A tip from a community member led detectives to Abraham, according to Aurora police. He was arrested Friday afternoon by the Aurora Police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team as he was leaving his home.

Abraham was booked into the Aurora Detention Center for aggravated robbery, criminal mischief and bias-motivated crime — property damage. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Abraham is accused of damaging the following businesses:



Wells Fargo — 1300 South Havana Street

Target — 1400 South Havana Street

Starbucks —1402 South Havana Street

Bank of the West — 1389 South Havana Street

Safeway —18730 East Hampden Avenue

Taco Bell — 3554 South Tower Road

Meineke — 18771 East Hampton Avenue

1st Bank — 18600 East Hampden Avenue

Kohls — 18307 East Hampden Avenue

US Bank — 18101 East Hampden Avenue

Dairy Queen — 18121 East Hampden Avenue

Summer Valley Liquors — 16981 East Quincy Avenue

VASA Fitness — 16921 East Quincy Avenue

Lowes — 4455 South Buckley Road

Canvas Credit Union — 16900 East Quincy Road

