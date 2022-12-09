Man accused of upskirting woman at Broomfield’s Flatiron Crossing mall may have victimized others, police say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Police are looking for additional victims after a man accused of taking photos under women’s dresses at Flatiron Crossing mall was arrested in late November.

Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was arrested on Nov. 27 and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class 2 misdemeanor, for the alleged crime.

The arrest came after a woman reported to police that an unknown man had been taking a video up her dress while she was shopping at the mall in late November.

Police identified Padilla-Lesperance as the suspect and he was later arrested at his home in Broomfield, police said in a news release Friday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking for anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect to contact Detective Random Pihlak at (720) 887-3158 or at rpihlakbroomfield.org.

The department’s Victims Services Unit has victim advocates available 24/7 to provide crisis intervention, emotional support, and resources. An advocate can be reached by calling the Broomfield Police Department non-emergency line at (303) 438-6400.