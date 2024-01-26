Man accused of stealing underwear from women, girls wanted in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A man accused of stealing hundreds of women's and girl’s underwear over a span of three years is wanted in Lakewood.

Hugo Salazar Hernandez, 39, is suspected of having stolen laundry from the Lakeview Towers apartment complex dozens of times, with women’s and girl’s underwear, bras and lingerie being his primary focus, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

A search warrant of his home “yielded over 500 items of evidence,” much of it belonging to over 30 victims, ranging in age from 6 to 69 years old and totaling nearly $30,000 in value, according to police.

Hernandez is a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to drive a black, 2009 Audi A5 with no visible registration.

Lakewood Police Department

Hernandez has an active nationwide felony warrant for his arrest for numerous counts of burglary and theft.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

