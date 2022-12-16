Man accused of killing 1, injuring 4 others in wrong-way crash in Wheat Ridge charged

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A man accused of killing one person and injuring four others in a wrong-way crash over the Thanksgiving weekend is facing several charges in connection with the crash, including vehicular homicide.

Jonathan Alberto Lozoya Caldera, 29, was allegedly traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when he struck a truck carrying four people near Kipling, killing a 53-year-old driver. The three passengers inside the truck sustained serious bodily injuries.

Police said all four were family members and some – including the driver – were visiting from Iowa.

Officers suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the deadly crash.

The suspect, who also sustained serious bodily injuries and remains hospitalized, was charged with one count of vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to distribute, improper driving on a divided highway, and driving under restraint.