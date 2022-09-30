Man accused of intentionally starting small grass fire along I-25 in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested for arson after he allegedly started a small grass fire along Interstate 25 in unincorporated El Paso County Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a man was starting fires in the grass along the side of southbound I-25 near mile marker 119, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Crews with the Fountain Fire Department, along with multiple sheriff's deputies, spotted a small grass fire as soon as they arrived to the scene and quickly put it out, the sheriff's office said.

Based on information from 911 callers, deputies located and arrested the suspect — identified as 44-year-old John Leavins — for fourth-degree arson. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.