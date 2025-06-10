Man accused of days-long assault of ex-girlfriend arrested following Commerce City pursuit

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City arrested a 43-year-old man after a pursuit late Monday night after officers discovered he allegedly held his ex-girlfriend captive and assaulted her for several days, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Jason Pacheco was booked into the Adams County Jail on several charges, including aggravated felony menacing with a weapon, false imprisonment and vehicular eluding.

Officers initially responded to a protection order violation in the 9000 block of E. 108th Avenue earlier on Monday after the victim called police and learned that that woman was held captive against her will, a news release stated.

Police said officers located the suspect in a vehicle near the residence where the alleged days-long attack had occurred, but he fled in his car.

Due to the severity of his offenses, authorities pursued him until his vehicle was disabled in the 5800 block of Interstate 25.

Police said Pacheco then fled on foot but was tracked down by an Adams County Sheriff's Office K9 and arrested.