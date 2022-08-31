Man accused of attacking two dogs in fenced yard in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of attacking two dogs in a fenced yard in Wellington.

The attack happened Monday between 10:30 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. at a fenced yard off 6th Street near the Wellington McDonalds, according to the sheriff's office.

One dog died from the attack, while the other was seriously injured. They are expected to recover.

Investigators believe the man is between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt and light colored pants during the attack.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The man is believed to be associated with a motorcycle that has an Arkansas license plate.

Anyone with information on the attack or the man's identity is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-498-5509.