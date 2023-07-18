Man, 39, arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child in Boulder County, deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A Boulder County man was arrested last week on several child sex crime-related charges, deputies with the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Jonathan Phillip Harris, 39, was arrested for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material (CSAM) on July 13 following a months-long investigation by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

The investigation into the man began after detectives with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL) downloaded CSAM from an IP address within Boulder County while conducting proactive investigations.

“Upon further investigation, it was found the CSAM was downloaded from a device connected to the internet associated with Harris’ residence,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

A search warrant of his home was then executed on May 2, where multiple electronic devices were seized.

“During later digital forensic analysis of devices belonging to Harris, multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child,” deputies said.

Harris was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution, a Class 3 Felony, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession of images, Class 5 felonies.

Harris has since been released on a $1,000 cash bond, deputies said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 18, 4pm