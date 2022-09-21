Watch Now
Man, 27, arrested for possession, distribution of child sexual abuse material in Boulder County

Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 18:07:47-04

BOULDER, Colo. – A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material in Boulder County, deputies said in a news release Wednesday.

Alexander Staffa, 27, was arrested following an investigation that began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force got a tip about the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

A search warrant was executed on Aug. 11 at Staffa’s home where additional evidence was found. He was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held on no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child-possession with intent to distribute, a Class 3 Felony, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child-possession, a Class 5 felony.

Several agencies helped in this investigation, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Lafayette Police Department.

