Man, 26, arrested in Boulder County on 12 child sex crime-related counts, deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A man was arrested on Good Friday on a dozen child sex crime-related counts in Boulder County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kenneth Glenn Gorth, 26, was arrested April 7 for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) via social media applications, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The investigation into Gorth began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution or possession of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

It's unclear when this tip was received, but on March 8 of this year, an investigator with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL) issued an attempt to locate (ATL) notice, advising law enforcement to seize Groth’s personal electronic devices upon contact with any officers.

About three weeks later, Groth was contacted for an unrelated incident by a member of the Boulder Police Department, and on March 28, a search warrant was obtained for the seized electronic devices.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 10, 8am

It was during the execution of this search warrant that investigators found “further evidence of the possession and distribution of CSMA,” according to the release.

Groth was then taken into custody and booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for six counts of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution, all Class 3 felonies; and six counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession, one a Class 4 felony and five Class 5 felonies.

Groth has since been released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, the spokesperson said. Investigators noted the suspect had no permanent address and was living out of his car.