Man, 18, arrested for going nearly twice the speed limit on US 36 in Broomfield, police say

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man was arrested earlier this month on US 36 for going nearly twice the speed limit on US 36 in Broomfield, according to police.

The incident happened Sept. 1 in the area of US 36 and Wadsworth Boulevard, when an SUV was caught reportedly going 124 mph on the highway, a spokesperson with the Broomfield Police Department said. The posted speed limit on the highway is 65 mph.

“In addition to speeding, the officer also watched as the SUV weaved in and out of traffic causing nearby vehicles to slam on their brakes,” the spokesperson said.

Broomfield Police Department

The suspect driver, an 18-year-old, was arrested and booked into the detention center for excessive speeding and reckless driving, according to police.

“Reminder to please slow down, follow traffic laws and avoid all distractions while driving,” the spokesperson said. “Yes, officers are watching!”