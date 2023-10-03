Watch Now
Loveland police looking for tips in road rage shooting investigation

Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 18:39:22-04

LOVELAND, Colo. – Detectives with the Loveland Police Department are looking for the public’s help after a man was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on Monday.

The incident happened at around 2:46 p.m. Sunday on W. Eisenhower Blvd. between Sculpture Dr. and Denver Ave.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, told police at the scene he was riding his motorcycle westbound on W. Eisenhower Blvd. when a silver SUV driven by another man drove by and pointed a “Glock” style handgun at him and fired two shots.

The victim was not injured.

Police were not able to immediately arrest the suspect but had developed “several viable leads to pursue,” and detectives identified the suspect and his vehicle a day later.

Following a search warrant on the vehicle and at a home on Silverheels Drive near the intersection with White Pelican Ave. in east Loveland, police arrested 57-year-old Daniel Alcazar.

The suspect was taken to the Larimer County Jail and booked on attempted second-degree murder and menacing/intimidation with a gun, both felonies.

On Tuesday, Alcazar was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the court.

Loveland Police Detectives are asking for anyone who may have been in the area when this incident occurred and may have witnessed any part of this incident to please call the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

