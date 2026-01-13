Loveland police arrest armed suspect with help of K9 following standoff inside hotel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man in Loveland is facing more than 40 charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after firing at officers and engaging in a standoff at a hotel early Friday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Loveland police responded to the Hampton Inn located at 5500 Stone Creek Circle. The caller reported that a man, identified as 50-year-old Kelly Joe Metcalf, was in the lobby with a firearm.

The victim told police Metcalf had come to the lobby “unclothed, acting irrationally, and carrying a firearm” before they briefly tried to calm him down, according to a news release.

Responding officers arrived to the scene and as they approached the lobby, the victim fled for their life “at which time Metcalf fired his weapon toward” the victim and the officers, the release states.

“Metcalf then retreated, activated fire alarms, and barricaded,” according to a police department spokesperson.

Patrons were then evacuated from the hotel as police worked on a plan to apprehend Metcalf.

Police said their SWAT team was activated along with a K9 and the department’s Negotiations and Bomb Team, resulting in what the spokesperson described as a “significant first-responder presence.”

Metcalf was found and apprehended around 9 p.m. by SWAT and the K9 unit “after chemical irritants proved ineffective and canine deployment became necessary,” the release states.

The spokesperson said Metcalf sustained a bite during his arrest but not before injuring the K9, named Sytng, who is recovering from the injuries.

Metcalf was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released Monday for booking into the Larimer County Jail.

He faces 18 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 7 counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of menacing, among other counts for menacing, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Metcalf’s bond was set at $1 million.