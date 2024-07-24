Loveland officer comes upon fiery hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist; suspect arrested

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland police officer came upon a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist who was found on fire along with his bike at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect — identified as 47-year-old Brooke Anderson — was later located at her home and arrested after witnesses took photos of her vehicle and license plate, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1:31 p.m. at W. 1st Street and N. Tafe Avenue.

Police said a 53-year-old Loveland man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on W. 1st Street when a left-turning Anderson allegedly pulled ahead of another vehicle and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle and ignited into flames, according to police.

The Loveland officer and two city employees pulled the victim away from the burning motorcycle and doused the flames with an extinguisher.

The officer performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police accused Anderson of taking off after the crash, leaving the victim in flames, dead on the road.

She was arrested on suspicion of failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and vehicular homicide, among other charges.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity later.