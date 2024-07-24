Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Loveland officer comes upon fiery hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist; suspect arrested

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jul 24, 2024

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland police officer came upon a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist who was found on fire along with his bike at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect — identified as 47-year-old Brooke Anderson — was later located at her home and arrested after witnesses took photos of her vehicle and license plate, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1:31 p.m. at W. 1st Street and N. Tafe Avenue.

Police said a 53-year-old Loveland man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on W. 1st Street when a left-turning Anderson allegedly pulled ahead of another vehicle and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle and ignited into flames, according to police.

The Loveland officer and two city employees pulled the victim away from the burning motorcycle and doused the flames with an extinguisher.

The officer performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police accused Anderson of taking off after the crash, leaving the victim in flames, dead on the road.

She was arrested on suspicion of failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and vehicular homicide, among other charges.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity later.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver City Council skeptical of Mayor Mike Johnston's affordable housing sales tax plan
Unhealthy air quality has Coloradans concerned about short, long-term health impacts
Chime Banking App refunds money to Aurora woman after scammer drains account
Poor air quality, smoky skies linger across Denver metro Wednesday
Organizers hope to create a new Asian American Community Center in Centennial

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help