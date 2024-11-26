Loveland man booked in Larimer County jail on incest, child sex assault charges

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man is in jail after police found probable cause to arrest him on incest and child sex assault charges, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation into 64-year-old Jeffrey George Weideman started after a young girl came to police to report “how she had been sexually abused for several years” by the suspect.

Police did not say when the victim came forward, but on Nov. 22, officers with the police department executed a search warrant at a home on S. Garfield Ave., south of Fairgrounds Park, “concerning criminal offenses related to the sexual abuse of a child and the production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)”

At the same time, police served the man with an arrest warrant based on probable cause obtained through the criminal investigation.

Weideman was subsequently booked into Larimer County Jail on the several charges, including: Two counts of aggravated incest involving relatives under the 21 years of age; one count of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse and one count of sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust; one count of sexual exploitation of a child through the production of material; and one count of promotion of obscenity to a minor.

No additional details about the investigation were immediately available.