Loveland man arrested for sex assault, police believe there could be more victims

LOVELAND, Colo. – Detectives with the Loveland Police Department are seeking the public’s help in their investigation of a man who was recently arrested on sex assault charges.

Kirk Joseph Tovar, 58, was arrested Sept. 20 in connection with a sex assault that occurred at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Lynx Avenue in 2018.

At the time, police said, Tovar was a maintenance man at the complex and reportedly raped someone at that location, but the information provided to police wasn’t enough to result in criminal charges at the time.

It wasn’t until April 5 of this year that a resident provided more information into the case, which led to a follow-up investigation which helped detectives apply for and receive an arrest warrant for Tovar.

Tovar, who was booked into the Larimer County Jail, is accused of unlawful sexual contact and sexual assault on a child, both class 4 felonies.

Loveland Police detectives are asking anyone who may have experienced past encounters with Tovar to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Detectives believe Tovar has held similar jobs over the past eight years in various capacities as either a janitor or maintenance man in the Larimer and Weld County areas.