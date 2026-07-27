Loveland man arrested child-sex crimes; police believe there may be more victims

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland are asking potential victims to come forward after officers recently arrested a man on several child-sex crime-related charges.

Iven Angelo Hernandez, 27, was arrested and booked into the Larimer County following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual abuse involving a minor, according to a news release.

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Police said their investigation into Hernandez began in May after officers with Loveland PD received a report from a family member who suspected the victim had experienced sexual abuse by Hernandez.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim met Hernandez at a local gym when she was 15 years old, with the sexual abuse occurring not long after. Based on evidence in the case, including several interviews with Hernandez, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Hernandez on the following charges:



Four counts of unlawful sexual contact – coercion of a child

One count of sexual assault with someone 10 years age difference

Two counts of harassment in a public place

A domestic violence sentence enhancer

Loveland Police Departmen

“Cases involving crimes against minors demand relentless investigative work,” said Lieutenant Matt Roberts. “We remain committed to pursuing every lead, supporting victims throughout the process, and working closely with the District Attorney's Office to hold offenders accountable.”

Police believe additional victims or witnesses may exist. Anyone with information regarding similar incidents involving Hernandez is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.