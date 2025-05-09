Loveland man accused of shoplifting facing several charges after allegedly assaulting an officer

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland man accused of shoplifting a grocery store earlier this week is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting an officer when he tried to avoid arrest.

Officers with the Loveland Police Department responded to the shoplifting report at the Safeway on Cleveland Avenue after an employee at the store told dispatch the man threatened to kill one of the employees after being confronted.

When officers arrived, the suspect — identified as 32-year-old Terrence Craig Porter — was gone, but officers were able to get a description of the man from surveillance video.

Less than an hour later, 911 received a second call from around the same area reporting a “disturbance involving an erratic and disorderly” man, according to a news release. Police responded and were able to confirm that man was Porter.

“Porter was observed behaving irrationally and refused to provide identification when contacted,” a spokesperson with the police department said. When an officer tried to detain him, “Porter resisted, becoming physically aggressive and assaulting that officer during the encounter.”

The officer, who was only identified as a woman, sustained injuries to her face, neck and head and was evaluated and treated a nearby medical facility, according to the release. Backup was requested and Porter was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

He now faces several charges, including second-degree assault – intentionally causes bodily injury – police officer – strong arm, Class 4 felony; second-degree assault – non-family – strangulation, Class 4 felony; obstructing a peace officer, Class 2 misdemeanor; theft shoplifting/less than $300; unlawful possession Schedule I or II/methamphetamine, no more than 4 grams, Class 1 drug misdemeanor.

Porter is being held on a $6,500 cash-only bond.