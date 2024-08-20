Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Louisville man arrested, accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images, videos

boulder county2.png
Boulder County Sheriff's Office
boulder county2.png
Posted
and last updated

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Louisville man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Louis Felipe Cuellar was taken into custody Tuesday after he turned himself in to the police.

Tuesday’s arrest comes after an investigation, sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, led to a search of the suspect’s home in the 300 block of Matchless Street last month.

Cuellar was booked into the Boulder County Jail on nine felony counts, including sexual exploitation of a child – distributing; and sexual exploitation of a child – possessing videos and images.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Woman becomes living donor after Denver7 story about another donor
300 goats graze on Ken Mitchell Open Space in Brighton to reduce wildfire fuel
Colorado takes steps to reduce greenhouse gas from garbage
Task force reveals bus safety recommendations following Littleton aide's arrest
Caught on camera: Denver park ranger helps save man's life

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.