Louisville man arrested, accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images, videos

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Louisville man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Louis Felipe Cuellar was taken into custody Tuesday after he turned himself in to the police.

Tuesday’s arrest comes after an investigation, sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, led to a search of the suspect’s home in the 300 block of Matchless Street last month.

Cuellar was booked into the Boulder County Jail on nine felony counts, including sexual exploitation of a child – distributing; and sexual exploitation of a child – possessing videos and images.

His bond was set at $30,000.