Los Angeles man accused of pimping women in Colorado; prosecutors say there may be more victims

DENVER — A Los Angeles man was recently indicted on sex trafficking charges in Colorado, and prosecutors said Monday they believe there may be more victims.

Andrew Dominguez, 36, was indicted on seven counts by a state grand jury, including: One count of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA), two counts of attempted pimping, two counts of criminal impersonation, one count of extortion, and one count of tampering with a victim or witness.

He was arrested in California with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service as well as Denver District Attorney investigators and is awaiting extradition to Colorado, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Denver7

Dominguez is accused of contacting hundreds of women and girls online to attempt to recruit them to take part in his sex trafficking ring starting in early 2023. Because more victims may exist, prosecutors are asking any additional Colorado victims to come forward and contact Investigator Joe DeAngelo in the Denver District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Unit at 720-913-9108.

The suspect remains in custody of authorities in Los Angeles.