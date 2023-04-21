Longmont registered sex offender wanted for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A registered sex offender in Longmont is wanted by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Michael Risinger-Peel, 41, is wanted for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the sheriff's office announced Friday. He was convicted in November 2012 for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child - induce/entice a child, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The most recent investigation began when the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the possession of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Authorities executed a search warrant at Risinger-Peel's Longmont home on March 30 and located "additional evidence," according to the sheriff's office. However, shortly after the search warrant was executed, "it appears as though [Risinger-Peel] may have moved out and left his known place of employment," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not been able to locate Risinger-Peel since.

His last known address is in the 1900 block of Sumac Place in Longmont.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation This is a previous mugshot for Michael Risinger-Peel.

Risinger-Peel is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff's office. He also has several tattoos.

Anyone with information on Risinger-Peel's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Katie Tkach at 303-441-3646.