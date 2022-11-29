Watch Now
Longmont police search for man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder

Police said crime happened on Thanksgiving
Posted at 1:21 PM, Nov 29, 2022
LONGMONT, Colo. – Police in Longmont need your help to find a man wanted for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

Danny Joseph Valdez, also known as “D,” is the suspect in a shooting that took place in the area of 21st Avenue and the railroad tracks on Thanksgiving Day. No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

Police say he is wanted in connection with that crime as well as other charges.

He is 23 years old, is 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Police say he has multiple tattoos on his arms, neck and face.

He is also known to carry firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call 911 or the Longmont Emergency Communications Center (LECC) at 303-8501 and reference Longmont Police report #22-10649.

