Longmont man wanted on 20 counts of child sex-related crimes turns self in, Boulder County deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont man wanted on nearly two dozen counts of child sex-related crimes was jailed over the weekend after turning himself in, according to deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Reyes, 33, had a warrant out for his arrested after detectives with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL) were alerted that a special agent with the FBI had received child sex abuse (CSAM) files from someone in the Boulder County area during an undercover operation.

Investigators were able to identify Reyes as a possible suspect and obtained a search warrant for his home in Longmont that they executed on Sep. 3 of last year, seizing several electronic devices. Examination of those devices resulted in probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Reyes for distribution of CSAM, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, deputies said Reyes turned himself in at the Boulder Jail on a warrant for 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child relating to distribution of child sex abuse material – depicting a child under the age of 12 years.

Three days later, Reyes was released after posting $20,000 secured bond with additional conditions of no contact with anyone under the age of 18 years and no access to social media or cloud storage services.

Several agencies helped with the investigation, including state and federal law enforcement partners, according to the release.