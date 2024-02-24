Longmont man dubbed the ‘Fledgling Bandit’ charged in series of bank robberies

DENVER — A 40-year-old Longmont man, dubbed by authorities as the “Fledgling Bandit,” has been charged in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Denver metro area, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Friday.

Nicholas Alfonso Archuleta appeared in federal court Wednesday.

According to allegations in the indictment, during the months of December 2023, and January 2024, Archuleta allegedly robbed three banks and attempted to rob a fourth in the cities of Thornton, Denver, Boulder, and Greenwood Village.

In each bank robbery, the suspect provided a demand note from a day planner or folder while verbally demanding money, then fled from the bank on foot.

Authorities gave him the "fledgling" nickname because the suspect appeared to be "new to this violation," according to a news release.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the Thornton Police Department, the Denver Police Department, the Boulder Police Department, and the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Archuleta faces up to 20 years in prison for each offense if found guilty.