Longmont man arrested on suspicion of possessing, distributing child sex abuse material

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Brandon Scott Cox, 29, was arrested Saturday on six counts of sexual exploitation of a child relating to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). After learning that suspect was likely in the Boulder County area, Colorado ICAC sent the tip to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab for investigation, according to a news release.

Deputies said they obtained enough evidence amounting to probable cause to obtain a search warrant of his home on Lashley St. near the intersection of E. 17th Ave. in Longmont.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant of his home on March 28 with the help of the Longmont SWAT Team.

“Analysis of electronic devices seized during the search warrant led to the discovery of additional CSAM evidence and probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Cox for possessing and distributing CSAM,” deputies said in a news release.

Cox was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for two counts of sexploitation of a child – distributes sexually exploitative material, a Class 3 Extraordinary Risk Felony; two counts of sexploitation of a child – possession of video, a Class 4 Extraordinary Risk Felony; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession of video, a Class 5 Extraordinary Risk Felony.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-843-5678.