Longmont man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, deputies say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A Longmont man was arrested over the weekend on several counts of sexual exploitation of a child, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Tuesday.

Diego Arteaga-Gurrola, 19, turned himself in to the Boulder County Jail after being informed that an arrest warrant had been issued for him for 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a child relating to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting a child under the age of 12, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the suspect began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators learned Arteaga-Gurrola was possibly in the Boulder County area and ICAC sent the tip to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab (BCDFL), an ICAC Task Force affiliate, for further investigation.

An investigator in Boulder was able to identify Arteaga-Gurrola as the suspect and deputies obtained a search warrant for his home, located along Baker Street near the intersection with Longs Peak Ave. in Longmont.

There, deputies seized several electronic devices and further investigation resulted in probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Arteaga-Gurrola for procession and distribution of CSAM.

Arteaga-Gurrola was booked into the Boulder County Jail on several counts, including: Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – distribution depicting a child under 12; and 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession of CSAM depicting a child under 12 – all counts are felonies, deputies said.

The suspect bonded out of jail on Monday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond after having seen a judicial officer, deputies said, adding his bond conditions include pre-trial supervision, no contact with anyone under 18 years of age, and he may not leave the state.

Prosecutors had requested the court for a secured bond, deputies said.