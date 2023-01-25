Watch Now
Longmont man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

Boulder County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 19:58:56-05

DENVER — A 31-year-old Longmont man was arrested on accusations he possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Taylor Coleman Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home, located in the 2500 block of Sunset Drive.

Miller allegedly distributed the material on a social media messaging application, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional evidence was located at his home, the sheriff’s office said.

Miller was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held on no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession.

