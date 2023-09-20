Longmont man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 20-year-old Longmont man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Damen Rennells-Rosa was arrested at his home in the 2000 block of Yeager Drive in Longmont Wednesday.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After receiving the information, authorities obtained and executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home on Aug. 31.

That search allegedly reveled multiple electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

Rennells-Rosa was booked into the Boulder County Jail on a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution.