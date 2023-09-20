Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Longmont man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material

Arrest
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Arrest
Posted at 5:48 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 19:48:09-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 20-year-old Longmont man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Damen Rennells-Rosa was arrested at his home in the 2000 block of Yeager Drive in Longmont Wednesday.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After receiving the information, authorities obtained and executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home on Aug. 31.

That search allegedly reveled multiple electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

Rennells-Rosa was booked into the Boulder County Jail on a felony charge of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know