Littleton police continue search for vehicle of interest a year after 18 year old was shot and killed

LITTLETON, Colo. — Little police on Friday marked the anniversary of the deadly shooting of an 18 year old by asking the community for help that may lead them to a suspect.

The Littleton Police Department said that around 8:15 p.m. on April 4, 2024, its officers responded to a report of shots fired near 293 W. Powers Place, near the intersection of W. Littleton Boulevard and S. Broadway. At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The officers performed life-saving measures as South Metro Fire Rescue headed to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The police department later identified him as 18-year-old David Moore.

Littleton police are now searching for a vehicle of interest, which is described as a 2009-2014 dark colored Acura TL sedan, as well as the driver.

Anybody with information is asked to call LPD at 303-794-1551 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anonymous tipsters can earn a reward up to $2,000.

