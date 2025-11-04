Littleton man convicted after knife attack on Douglas County deputies

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Littleton man was found guilty by a Douglas County jury last week of a knife attack against sheriff’s office deputies that occurred in June of last year.

Corbin Klein, 31, was accused of vandalizing a Pride display at a King Soopers store on Wildcare Reserve Parkway last summer. Deputies tracked him to another location after learning he called the store, telling staff he planned to pick up more balloons after stealing some at the previous location.

When confronted by deputies at the scene, Klein reportedly pulled a knife and advanced toward the deputies, who quickly subdued him.

In court, Klein’s father told the jury he had contacted law enforcement a day before the incident to report his son was suicidal and made threats to harm immigrants and himself.

“This individual made a deliberate choice to attack law enforcement officers who were simply doing their jobs. Our deputies face real danger every day, and the incident could have ended much differently,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. “I’m grateful for their bravery in the moment, for our detective who built a solid case, and for the District Attorney’s Office for ensuring this violent offender was held accountable for his action.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Corrie Caler, who prosecuted the case, said that while mental health struggles warrant compassion and support, “they cannot serve as justification for criminal conduct or putting others at risk.”

Klein will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2025. He faces 10-32 years in prison.