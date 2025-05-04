Lincoln County deputy fires at fleeing vehicle during drug investigation at Limon Loaf-N-Jug

LIMON, Colo. — A Lincoln County deputy fired at a fleeing vehicle during a narcotics investigation in Limon Friday. No injuries from the shooting were reported.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. as officers from the sheriff’s office, the Limon Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol attempted to contact three suspects at the Loaf-N-Jug at 707 Main Street.

All three suspects were eventually taken into custody. Their names and charges were not listed in a CSP news release.

Shots were fired after the fleeing vehicle collided with a patrol car and drove toward the officer, according to the release.

CSP said one suspect was detained at the scene, while the other two fled, hitting a bystander's vehicle.

A short police pursuit ended with authorities disabling the vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 24 on the west side of Limon.

The passenger surrendered, but the driver displayed a handgun and was tased before being disarmed and taken into custody, CSP said.

The driver was hospitalized for injuries.

The 23rd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, while the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is handling criminal charges related to the investigation.