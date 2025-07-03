Law enforcement agencies in Pueblo seize more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — More than 2,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in the City and County of Pueblo just before the Fourth of July holiday.
Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department, along with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigation Narcotics Unit, carried out a joint operation to combat the distribution and sale of illegal fireworks.
As part of the operation, detectives purchased illegal fireworks from underground sellers in various residential areas in the county.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and seized more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks at one residence. They also discovered that homemade fireworks were being made and sold at one of the homes in the county.
Bomb experts confirmed M-Type explosive devices were filled with explosive powders that are sensitive to heat, shock and friction.
An additional search warrant was issued for a second location.
Several boxes of various-sized legal consumer products were found, and police suspect that manufacturing was taking place there as well.
The large quantity of items seized required law enforcement to use three shipping containers to transport the illegal fireworks. Police said this investigation is ongoing regarding potential criminal charges.
In Colorado, the sale or use of illegal fireworks is a class 3 misdemeanor, which can result in a fine of $50 to $750 and/or six months in jail.
Conviction for setting fires and reckless conduct may lead to jail time of up to 12 years and fines of up to $750,000.
The Pueblo Police Department released the following statement regarding these incidents:
“ATF actively regulates and investigates the illegal use of explosives as part of its core mission to protect the public from violent crime. Illegal explosives are often made by manufacturers without a legal license to operate, then sold without a legal permit. Under federal explosives law, it is illegal to manufacture, store, distribute, receive or transport explosive materials without a federal explosives license or permit (FEL/FEP). If you encounter suspicious explosive devices that meet any of the above criteria, please contact the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). You can see and learn more about ATF’s role in investigating illegal explosive devices, including the M-Type devices at: https://www.atf.gov/explosives/tools-services-explosives-industry/explosive-products-and-devices/illegal-explosives.”