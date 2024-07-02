Watch Now
Larimer County Sheriff’s Office: Driver narrowly misses deputies after hitting man with vehicle

KMGH
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jul 01, 2024

LOVELAND, Colo. — A wanted man is in custody after allegedly hitting a person with his vehicle and then narrowly missing Larimer County deputies in an attempt to flee from an arrest warrant on Friday.

Jason Beezley, 43, was wanted for multiple charges, including assault, child abuse, criminal mischief, domestic violence, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Beezley in the 2300 block of E. 9th Street in Loveland, the suspect tried to leave in his truck, allegedly ran over a man’s leg, and recklessly drove toward seven deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

The man sustained minor injuries. No deputies were injured.

“It’s extremely concerning when someone threatens the lives of others purely to avoid accountability,” said Investigations Captain Bobby Moll in a statement. “Running from the consequences of your own actions doesn’t work here in Larimer County. If you’ve made bad decisions, take ownership and deal with the outcome, then create a new path for your life.”

Beezley was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail. He is now facing eight additional counts of attempted second-degree murder.

