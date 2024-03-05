Larimer County arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material following monthslong investigation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Larimer County man was arrested Monday on suspicion of several sex-related crimes against children following a monthslong investigation, deputies announced in a news release Tuesday.

The investigation into Mark De Gregorio, 67, started in May 2023 when the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about images showing sexual abuse of children that were in the passion of “an unknown suspect” in unincorporated Larimer County.

Deputies said extensive investigation into the case lead them to De Gregorio, for whom a search warrant was issued in January of this year. After processing evidence at his home, an arrest warrant was issued for the man on charges of sexual exploitation of a child in connection with the possession of images and video of such material.

He was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on Tuesday and was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

“It’s extremely important to stop the distribution of such abusive materials,” said Sheriff John Feyen in the release. “We want to send a clear message: exploiting children is never acceptable, and downloading or sharing this harmful content is illegal. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will use every resource available to investigate and support the prosecution of these cases in order to protect our children.”

Deputies said De Gregorio worked as a remote contractor for the LCSO Emergency Services division from 2021-2024, providing temporary offsite support for national incident management teams.

Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143. People who want to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

